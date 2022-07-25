Purple Alert issued for missing woman; 5-year-old son is with her

Authorities believe Corinne Dunnigan is headed to the Orlando area.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman last seen Monday evening.

Corinne Dunnigan, 43, was last seen at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Central Sarasota Parkway, the sheriff's office says. Authorities have issued a Purple Alert as she is a missing and endangered adult.

She left her home with her 5-year-old son, Kelvin Chirinos, and is possibly headed to the Orlando area, the sheriff's office reports. Dunnigan was last seen driving a white 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Florida tag of IXKE03.

The 43-year-old woman is 5-feet, 9-inches, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

A Florida Purple Alert is used to help find a missing adult suffering from a mental or cognitive disability, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says.