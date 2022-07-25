Purple Alert issued for missing woman; 5-year-old son is with her

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman last seen Monday evening.
Corinne Dunnigan, 43, was last seen at around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Central Sarasota Parkway, the sheriff's office says. Authorities have issued a Purple Alert as she is a missing and endangered adult.
She left her home with her 5-year-old son, Kelvin Chirinos, and is possibly headed to the Orlando area, the sheriff's office reports. Dunnigan was last seen driving a white 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Florida tag of IXKE03.
The 43-year-old woman is 5-feet, 9-inches, weighs about 145 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
A Florida Purple Alert is used to help find a missing adult suffering from a mental or cognitive disability, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says. To learn more, click here.
If you know of Dunnigan or her son's whereabouts, call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office at 941-316-1201.