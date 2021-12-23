Deputies want help finding 'real-life Grinch' accused of stealing holiday decorations

The sheriff's office says she was possibly driving a dark-colored Buick SUV with reindeer antlers and a red nose.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman deemed as a "real-life Grinch," the agency writes in a Facebook post.

The woman is accused of stealing holiday decorations at least four times on Sunday, the sheriff's office explains.

She was seen on video wearing a black tank top and pink capris when taking inflatable lawn decorations, deputies say.

This didn't just happen to one house, authorities say; she reportedly stole from several yards in the Lake Sarasota and Grove Pointe neighborhoods.

The sheriff's office says she was possibly driving a dark-colored Buick SUV with reindeer antlers and a red nose.