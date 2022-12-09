Red drift algae plagues some Sarasota-area beaches

It's not red tide, which is toxic and can kill off marine life.

VENICE, Fla. — Round after round of stormy weather over the weekend pushed piles of red drift algae along sections of the Gulf coastline.

At first glance, and smell, it's concerning — but there's no cause for alarm. That is, unless, you wanted to enjoy a day at the beach.

A decent chunk of the coastline was covered with algae Monday in Venice Beach. It's described as having a smell somewhat of rotting vegetation or a sort of stink during low tide.

After recent seasons of red tide, it's important to note red drift algae isn't red tide. Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium explains red tide, which is caused by the organism Karenia brevis, can only be seen through a microscope. When it "blooms," it discolors the water — that's where the name "red tide" comes from in this situation.

Red drift algae, on the other hand, is composed of larger species of algae that can sometimes detach from the Gulf floor and wash up along the beach, Mote says. After a few days of showers and storms pressing in from the Gulf, the weather is most likely responsible for the mess.

The algae, unlike red tide, is non-toxic, but it can stink.

"There's quite an odor to it — it's not very windy out there, so the odor just hangs," Sarah Schmitz said.

Jim Horbal, who lives along one impacted beach, said, "It’s very aggravating. It seems as though every time I come down here there's a storm or we run into something like this.

"But still, we have to bless ourselves for being here, but we would like the county to clean this up if they could."