Red tide advisory lifted for all Sarasota County beaches

Red tide lingered in the Sarasota County area for more than one month.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The red tide advisory for all 16 Sarasota County beaches has been lifted after being put in place on Nov. 1, health officials announced.

The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches, alerting people that the water is safe for sunbathing. The red tide sampling map shows only one area near the south point of Sarasota Bay where a low concentration of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected.

No other advisories are in place for beaches in Sarasota County, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County reports.

Although red tide has moved out of the Sarasota area, there are still areas in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Manatee counties where red tide is showing low to high concentrations.