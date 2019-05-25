SARASOTA, Fla. — The mother of Jabez Spann said her final "goodbye" to her son, laying him to rest.
Tawana Spann recently received his remains and decided to hold a small service in honor of National Missing Children's Day.
In September 2017, Jabez Spann was reported missing. His remains were found in February 2019 near Interstate 75, where a person working a fence line came across them.
Jabez Spann's autopsy has not been released nor has anyone been arrested in connection to this death. His family said he might have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs before he disappeared.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said agencies across the state received 27,611 reports of missing children last year, with the majority safely recovered.
President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children's Day in 1983.
RELATED: Community remembers teen missing since 2017 at funeral
RELATED: Murder victim's aunt believes Jabez Spann's death is connected
RELATED: Timeline: Remains of Jabez Spann found in Manatee County after he was missing for more than a year
What other people are reading right now:
- Found alive: Missing hiker with Tampa Bay ties rescued in Hawaii
- Man with drugs in his butt accidentally shoots himself in testicles, deputies say
- Memorial Day celebrations, margarita and food festivals: 10 things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay
- Husband charged with manslaughter in shooting death of pregnant St. Petersburg woman
- World Redhead Day is May 26! 12 fun facts about red hair
►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.