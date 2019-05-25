SARASOTA, Fla. — The mother of Jabez Spann said her final "goodbye" to her son, laying him to rest.

Tawana Spann recently received his remains and decided to hold a small service in honor of National Missing Children's Day.

In September 2017, Jabez Spann was reported missing. His remains were found in February 2019 near Interstate 75, where a person working a fence line came across them.

Jabez Spann's autopsy has not been released nor has anyone been arrested in connection to this death. His family said he might have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs before he disappeared.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said agencies across the state received 27,611 reports of missing children last year, with the majority safely recovered.

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children's Day in 1983.

