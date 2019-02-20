SARASOTA, Fla. — The remains of a teen who hasn't been seen for more than a year have been found, Sarasota police and Manatee County deputies said.

Jabez Spann last was seen Sept. 4, 2017, in the area of 22nd Street and Palamadelia Avenue in Sarasota.

Sarasota police said skeletal remains were found Saturday in Manatee County. They would not give the exact location, and it is not known how long the remains were there.

Dental records were used to identify the remains.

Family said Spann might have witnessed a murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs before he disappeared.

He was 14 years old at the time of his disappearance. Spann now would be 16 years old.

A $50,000 reward remains offered for Spann's return, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Police said they will work with the agency to determine how the reward will be dispersed.

Police said the investigation is continuing, but instead of a missing persons investigation, it is a death investigation.

