Rep. Greg Steube invites man who called 911 to State of the Union

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube has been recovering at home after falling 25 feet off a ladder.

SARASOTA, Fla — Following a 25-foot-fall from a ladder at his home, Rep. Greg Steube shared an update on Twitter regarding the man who helped him during his time in need.

Steube has been recovering at home since the fall on Jan. 18.

On Monday, the congressman announced that Darrell Woodie, the man who called 911 when he fell, will attend the State of the Union address as Steube's official guest.

"Mr. Woodie called 911 after witnessing my accident and is the epitome of a Good Samaritan," Steube said.

While I will still be in Sarasota recovering from my injuries, it is my privilege to share that Mr. Darrell Woodie will be attending next week’s State of the Union as my official guest!



— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 30, 2023

Although Steube has been resting while healing up, he has still been conducting as much work as he can. In a tweet from Jan. 23, he noted, "While I will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks, I will be carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible, and our DC and district staff continue to be readily available to assist Floridians in FL-17."