Ringling Causeway Bridge to celebrate Pride with rainbow colors

Mayor Hagen Brody said the city embraces diversity.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The city's Ringling Causeway Bridge will light up with the colors of the rainbow this week to celebrate Pride month and the LGBTQ community after all.

Commissioners voted to pass a resolution Monday that supported the red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet color scheme, according to a news release. That was necessary to fulfill a requirement by the Florida Department of Transportation, the city says, which maintains the bridge spanning Sarasota Bay.

Sarasota was one of other cities across the state that wished to change their bridge colors for Pride month. They either were denied or, in Jacksonville's case, lit their bridge in rainbow colors only to shut them off when the state asked them to.

FDOT would allow Jacksonville's bridge to Acosta Bridge to be lit up in Pride colors as "a matter of broad community interest."

"I’d like to thank the City Commission for standing with the LGBTQ community and unanimously passing this resolution," Mayor Hagen Brody said in a statement. "Starting Tuesday night, the lights will display pride colors to show our LGBTQ residents and visitors that we as a city appreciate, welcome and embrace diversity."

The colors will light up the bridge from Tuesday, June 22, to Monday, June 28.