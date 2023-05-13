Road closed in Sarasota after deputies investigate shooting

All people involved in the shooting have been arrested and there is no current threat to those in the area, law enforcement says.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A shooting Saturday night in Sarasota has led to the closure of a large road in the area, deputies say.

At 8:08 p.m., a shooting occurred at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

As a result of the shooting, the sheriff's office says Fruitville Road eastbound is closed from Paramount Drive all the way to Interstate 75. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.