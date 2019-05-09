SARASOTA, Fla. — The 25-year-old woman who hit and killed a boy who was biking to school will temporarily lose her license and have to pay a fine.
Charity Lamb appeared Thursday before a judge who charged her with failure to yield to a pedestrian. Lamb will lose her license for six months, be required to attend a 12-hour traffic school and pay a $1,000 fine.
The boy's mother also attended the hearing with her lawyer.
Roman Miller, 9, was biking to school with his sister back in May. The two were in a crosswalk at the intersection of Nodosa Drive and Webber Street, where investigators say Lamb stopped to let the sister pass but claimed to have not seen Roman.
RELATED: Parents of 9-year-old boy killed on the way to school say he was kind, loving
RELATED: Boy’s death while biking to school prompts closer look at so-called '2-mile rule'
RELATED: 9-year-old boy riding bike to school dies after being hit by truck in Sarasota County
What other people are reading right now:
- Hurricane Dorian finally begins to move away from Grand Bahama
- Live blog: The latest, need-to-know information on Hurricane Dorian
- Before-and-after photos show how badly Hurricane Dorian flooded the Bahamas
- Police: 26 kilos of cocaine wash up on Florida beach during Hurricane Dorian
- Hurricane chaser shares remarkable story of riding out Dorian in Bahamas
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter