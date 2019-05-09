SARASOTA, Fla. — The 25-year-old woman who hit and killed a boy who was biking to school will temporarily lose her license and have to pay a fine.

Charity Lamb appeared Thursday before a judge who charged her with failure to yield to a pedestrian. Lamb will lose her license for six months, be required to attend a 12-hour traffic school and pay a $1,000 fine.

The boy's mother also attended the hearing with her lawyer.

Roman Miller, 9, was biking to school with his sister back in May. The two were in a crosswalk at the intersection of Nodosa Drive and Webber Street, where investigators say Lamb stopped to let the sister pass but claimed to have not seen Roman.

