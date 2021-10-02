x
Sarasota County

Gov. Ron DeSantis set to speak in Venice

Gov. DeSantis has not said what the press conference will be about.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

VENICE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 10:45 Wednesday morning in Venice. 

DeSantis will hold a press conference at the Venice Community Center.

Right now, DeSantis has not said what the press conference will be about.

This comes after the governor announced there would be COVID-19 vaccines available at more Florida pharmacies this week as the federal government begins shipping doses directly to select retailers.

Walmart and Winn-Dixie will join Publix in offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments under the new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

This is in addition to other options like getting the vaccine through your local county health department. A statewide pre-registration appointment website for vaccines is now live at myvaccine.fl.gov. However, at this time, not every county is participating.

