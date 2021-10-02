Gov. Ron DeSantis set to speak in Venice

VENICE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 10:45 Wednesday morning in Venice.
DeSantis will hold a press conference at the Venice Community Center.
Right now, DeSantis has not said what the press conference will be about.
This comes after the governor announced there would be COVID-19 vaccines available at more Florida pharmacies this week as the federal government begins shipping doses directly to select retailers.
Walmart and Winn-Dixie will join Publix in offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments under the new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
This is in addition to other options like getting the vaccine through your local county health department. A statewide pre-registration appointment website for vaccines is now live at myvaccine.fl.gov. However, at this time, not every county is participating.
