New roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and US-41 to open in Sarasota this week

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Changes to the intersection of Gulfstream Avenue and Tamiami Trail in Sarasota are coming soon.

After lots of construction frustration, the new roundabout is finally slated to open before Christmas Day. The Florida Department of Transportation said the new roundabout will slow traffic down.

City of Sarasota engineers also say that it would reduce crashes and congestion in that area and make it safer for pedestrians to cross the street.

"The crisscrossing that you see in Sunset all that's going to go away it's going to have that, it's going to be in the roundabout configuration and people should be able to move through the roundabout efficiently," Nikesh Patel, an engineer with the City of Sarasota, said.

It's a welcome development for business owners in the area who say the construction has affected their bottom line since the project began in early 2021.

"I feel hopeful, overwhelmed and just expecting the best outcome because it would really be an answer to prayers to get it done before the holidays," Cristy Palamar of Swim City said.

According to engineers, drivers would need to pay attention to the new signage, new lane striping and when they are in doubt about who has the right of way they should yield.

They also say the new roundabout should function better than having a traffic signal there because it would keep traffic moving and without any waiting.

Construction work would still continue in the area for a few more months on things like the sidewalks and landscaping.