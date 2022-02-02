Neighbors raise awareness about safety at Legacy Trail intersections

Some Sarasota neighbors took to the Nextdoor app to share their concerns about walking, riding their bikes, or driving their car across Legacy Trail intersections.

SARASOTA, Fla. — According to residents in Sarasota, the Legacy Trail is one of the beautiful community amenities to enjoy while living or visiting the area.

But, as more people use the improved and expanded trail, neighbors have raised concerns about safety while using the trail for recreation. Many said they get nervous at trail intersections and want to raise more awareness about safely approaching them.

Over the past week, several Sarasota neighbors on the Nextdoor app shared their concerns about walking, riding their bikes, or driving their car across Legacy Trail intersections.

Some drivers complained that when cyclists and pedestrians come to the intersections, many don't stop to push the button that triggers flashing lights. While some pedestrians and cyclists complained that some drivers just keep going even when the lights are flashing or when people are in the crosswalk.

"It was me and another person and we're crossing, and the lights are flashing, but this car didn't stop. And, I'm looking at the lady and she's just like this to me and I was confused," said Jaspreet Bindra, a neighbor who lives near the Bahia Vista end of the trail.

"It's a little scary, though as an adult I keep an eye out. I have two kids who ride their bikes and want to be independent and I always make sure I am with them because I don't trust the drivers to stop," said Bindra.

The flashing HAWK beacon lights that tower above were supposed to help drivers but some said they are unsure what some of the flashing signals mean and what they are supposed to do.

"I don't really know that drivers know what to do with those lights, and sometimes there two blinking and one blinking, sometimes they are both yellow, sometimes they are blinking reds, I actually don't know," said Christine Johnson, who also lives around the Bahia Vista neighborhood.

"I just look for the pedestrians and slow down as I would want someone to do for me if I was standing there," Johnson said.

She added that concern about the signals isn't only from those in the driver's seat.

"On the pedestrian side, you don't know when that light has actually started flashing from when you push the button, if they are getting their signal or how that communication piece happens," said Johnson.

The neighbors also said it's not only pedestrian safety that they are worried about. They raised concerns about bike riders who were not stopping to use the signal button to make sure it's safe before crossing.

"These racing bike people, they tend to go through the lights a lot because they don't want to slow down for anything, which is not good," said Bob Haus, an avid cyclist.

"They also talk about people speeding on the trail, but there are no signs along that tell you you can't ride over 10 mph or something like that, there really aren't any markers I see that tell you that," said Haus.

Some people said they have not had any problems at the intersections and that the signs were adequate.

"We rode to Venice and back, a total of 33 miles and I think that all of the intersections were great. I love that they have flashing lights and all of the motorists that we came across at the intersections were very courteous and stopped for us," said Denise Minor who was on her first visit to the trail from Wisconsin.

Minor was with a group of friends who love to explore locale trails in places they visit. She warned that to remain utmostly safe, anyone approaching one of the trail intersections should not assume that every driver would stop or that everyone understands how to use the signals.

"If it's a crosswalk, they're supposed to but don't assume that they're going to. Always think about yourself first," said Minor.

"I think it's only a small percentage of people that maybe abuse it. But, you're always gonna have people like that," said Haus.

"It's so lovely to have this trail right in our backyard and it's one of the most beautiful aspects of Sarasota," said Bindra.

Neighbors all said more education and awareness about safety around the intersection was needed and suggested occasional law enforcement presence at some of the intersections to help slow drivers down.

"Whether it's me, my friends, or my kids, bikes, scooters, we all just want to know we are following the same set of rules and know what they are so we can do a better job as a community and doing that together. Whatever that looks like in terms of safety is what I hope," Bindra said.

"I hope the whole trail is built-up shops and restaurants and you can have increased walkability and not so much reliance on cars and I think it would just foster more community all around," added Johnson.

According to Sarasota County, which oversees the Legacy Trail, teams with Public Works and Parks and Recreation will continue working with the Florida Department of Transportation to review any issues related to the HAWK crossings along the trail.

According to county staff, the various teams are evaluating intersections, how they are being used and if there are any appropriate changes that are recommended by the Engineer of Record.