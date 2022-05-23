Here are some beach safety tips ahead of Memorial Day Weekend after missing girl's body is found

Everliz Valentina Vega Medina went missing around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after she went swimming with a friend at South Lido Key Beach, police say.

SARASOTA, Fla — A Tampa Bay area family has been thrown into mourning at the loss of their loved one in a swimming tragedy. It has now promoted the Sarasota Police Department and beach officials to sound a note of warning to the public as they plan for Memorial Day weekend.

Police said Monday morning they had recovered the body of a missing 24-year-old woman. According to police, friends said Everliz Valentina Vega Medina went missing around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday after she went out swimming with a friend in South Lido Key Beach.

Authorities searched for several hours for Medina and eventually called off the search in the early evening hours of Sunday.

Sarasota Police said later that night beachgoers walking near the shores at South Lido Key Beach spotted Medina's body which had washed up ashore.

"We were able to determine who she was once our investigators got on scene," said Genevieve Judge, the Sarasota Police public information officer. "Her clothing description matched and we were also able to match the tattoo that she had. It's heartbreaking to know that this had the tragic end that it did."

Medina and a friend were swimming in an area near a navigation pass known for strong tidal currents.

There were several warning and no swimming signs in both English and Spanish at the entry point and various locations on South Lido Key Beach. Some signs also warn people of the absence of lifeguards and the strong currents in the water.

"You can stand on the shore and see how strong those currents are and that's why those signs are posted," Judge said. "We would encourage people to avoid swimming in that area."

As more beachgoers are expected to hit the waters for the Memorial Day weekend, officials are reminding folks to know their own capabilities and learn about their beach destination.

"If you are not a very competent swimmer or you're not used to going out turbulent waters, I will suggest not going out at all," said Roy Routh, chief lifeguard in Sarasota County.

Routh advised beachgoers to swim near a lifeguard station and pay attention to flags and warning signs posted about water conditions.

"If you see sectioning of a wave, if you see a band of foam moving sideways, that's a telltale sign that there is a rip current so you want to stay out of that area," Routh said.

Police said they have no reason to believe any foul play was involved in the incident but are awaiting autopsy results for the cause of death from the Sarasota County Medical Examiner.

"We don't want to see this happen again so as folks gear up for this upcoming holiday weekend, as they gear up for the summer and to enjoy our beautiful beaches, remain vigilant. Check those signs. If it says that there are dangerous currents, find another place to swim," Judge said.