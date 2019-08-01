Sarasota beaches are among the few in the bay area where parking is free but that may change at least on Siesta Key. The county is considering ways to ease the traffic and parking problems including paid parking.

Visitors love Sarasota’s beaches. What’s not to love?

White powdery sand, clear water, but getting there? You’ll have to pack some patience along with your beach chairs.

Traffic on Stickney Point Road the road to Siesta Key traffic is stop-and-go, and stop!

“It takes forever to get across the bridge and get down here. We circled around for an hour one time still never found any parking,” Sarasota resident Rayna Sinkuna said.

That’s why Sinkunas, a mother of four kids ranging in age from 11 years old to 11 months gets to the beach really early.

“Usually between 8:30-9 in the morning, because there’s never any parking otherwise,” Sinkuna said.

“Traffic is always going to be an issue,” Nicole Rissler, the Director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County said.

Rissler says Sarasota County is exploring options to ease traffic and free up parking spaces and is considering options for paid parking.

“We’ve looked at other communities what the pros and cons are and challenges have been,” Rissler said.

And there are strong opinions on both sides.

“I don’t like it. Coming to the beach is one free activity," Sinkuna said. "I have a large family paying for parking not something.”

If the county starts charging for parking at its beaches Sinkuna added, “Probably won’t come as much, honestly.”

A shuttle service and remote parking is another possible option.

“I would rather park here than come out with a shuttle bus and carry everything off the shuttle bus, it's much easier to come into the parking lot I would pay," resident Emily Miller said.

“It’s an ongoing issue our residents and visitors struggle with, for us to look at different options into the future is really important,” Rissler said.

The county’s first step is to hear from the public. It’s holding a community workshop on February 27 at 9 a.m. at the Sarasota County Administration building on Ringling Boulevard to hear from the public on how to fix the traffic and parking problem on Siesta Key.

