Police search for information in a 1985 cold case death of a young mother

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota Police are looking for information on a 35-year-old murder case that took the life of a young mother.

Denise Marie Stafford, 28, was found dead on Oct. 13, 1985. Detectives believe she was at home alone with her child when she was killed. According to detectives, they believe Denise was killed sometime between 11 p.m. Oct. 12 and 3:10 a.m. Oct. 13, 1985.

Police say they are withholding more details because of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators say they believe Denise and her husband worked and visited establishments in Sarasota, specifically the "Playground Lounge" and the "Sawmill Restaurant."

Police hope new information from the community, including recent advances in DNA technology, will be crucial to solving Denise's murder. Because of the recent advances in evidence analysis, investigators say the department is able to re-examine cases previously thought to be unsolvable.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jeff Birdwell at 941-263-6028. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at the Sarasota Crime Stoppers website.

