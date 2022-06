Law enforcement says the 3-year-old is suffering from trauma on one of his legs.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 3-year-old in Sarasota was struck by a lawnmower, a spokesperson for the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

The child reportedly suffered trauma to one of his legs and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Deputies have yet to announce the condition of the 3-year-old and what lead to him being hit by the lawnmower.