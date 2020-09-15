Card skimmers found at 2 Sarasota gas stations

People are asked to keep an eye on their bank accounts for any suspicious transcations.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two 7-Eleven gas stations were found to have skimming devices within their pumps, the sheriff's office said.

A technician found one such device Friday at the station located at 1721 N Honore Ave., and another skimmer was removed Monday at the station at 5420 N Lockwood Ridge Road.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the skimmers were removed and collected as evidence.

People are being asked to keep an eye on their bank statements for suspicious-looking transactions, no matter how small.

It's recommended people pay inside the store when possible. If you don't have cash, consider using a credit card rather than a debit card for better fraud protection. Also, check the pump before making a payment -- make sure the security seal is secure to the door.

Anyone with information about how the devices got into the pumps is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-861-4900 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County. It can be reached at 941-366-TIPS.

