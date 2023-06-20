New trolley will take you from SRQ airport to downtown Sarasota

While the details of the trolley service are still being nailed down, a proposed plan from county transit leaders gives us an idea of what to expect.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Need a cheap ride from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to downtown? A new trolley service is set to roll in this year.

Last week, the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners approved a plan for a trolley shuttle service to run every 20-30 minutes between SRQ and downtown Sarasota.

The county hopes to get the shuttle on the road by the end of this year in order to be available for travelers next season.

While the details of how the trolley service will look and run are still being nailed down, an April 25 proposal from county transit leaders gives us an idea of what to expect.

A look at the trolley route

A tentative route brings the trolleys to and from SRQ and downtown via U.S. 41 with several coordinated stops at different popular hotels and condos. While only four miles, the route is expected to take about 20 minutes one way, accounting for those stops.

When will the trolley run?

A trolley should arrive for passengers every 20-30 minutes, but the county plans to use the Breeze Rider app to give people real-time updates on the shuttles' locations.

Given that most flights go to and from the airport between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., the plan is for the trolley service to cover a few hours before and after that window — from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The proposed fare is $2 per ride, which is also subject to change.

What will the trolley look like?

According to the proposed plan, the two trolleys will be equipped with ramps and luggage racks. They'll also be wrapped or painted to match the county's new "Breeze" branding.

And unlike some of the county's open-air trolleys, these ones will be equipped with air conditioning.