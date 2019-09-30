SARASOTA, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a report of a decapitated alligator found on the side of the road.
A woman called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to report the headless alligator on Lorraine Road near State Road 72, spokesman Brian Norris said.
FWC hopes anyone can reach out if they've seen anything.
"It is illegal to intentionally kill an alligator or possess alligator parts, including the head, without proper permits," Norris said.
People who might have more information about the case is asked to call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.
Anyone with legitimate tips can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward, Norris said.
