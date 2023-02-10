City of Sarasota leaders approve expanding vacation rental ordinance, fee hike

The changes would impact more than 700 properties that operate as vacation rentals on the city of Sarasota's mainland and around 140 on the barrier islands.

SARASOTA, Fla. — City of Sarasota commissioners voted 4-1 to approve changes to its policy regulating vacation rentals within city limits on Monday.

The changes include expanding a vacation rental ordinance that would apply to short-term rentals and be effective city-wide as well as a fee hike.

The development is welcome news for some neighbors who have continued to voice concerns about the growing number of short-term rentals with noisy renters or just too many people. They said expanding a strict ordinance citywide would help enforce vacation rental rules throughout the city to curb excesses and violations.

City leaders have spent months discussing and trying to tackle the issue of vacation rentals and what best ways to regulate it so that it would not impede on the quality of life of residents.

"We do not like the strangers coming in and going. They are not bad people but we are used to a really quiet neighborhood," said David Moskowitz, a neighbor in the Laurel Park area of Sarasota.

"They are very disruptive, there are very noisy parties at night," said Flo Entler who lives in the Arlington Park neighborhood.

According to city staff, more than 700 properties operate as vacation rentals on the City of Sarasota's mainland. Some neighbors said the proliferation of short-term rentals has impacted affordable housing.

"You have to often have two to three times the amount of the rent available to be approved. It's a problem here if you don't have money," Moskowitz said.

Currently, 140 vacation rentals on the barrier islands operate under a strict ordinance that includes registration, a seven-day minimum stay and a 10-person permitted maximum occupancy. The proposal would expand that ordinance and increase rental renewal from $350 to nearly $1,000 per year. The revenue would go towards the cost of enforcement and necessary resources.

"The people that live here permanently, our quality of life and our peaceful enjoyment of our home are being disturbed with commercial entities being run in single-family residential neighborhoods. We do not have an HOA, we do not have deed restrictions. The commission is our HOA and we need their help," Entler said.