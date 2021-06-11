x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sarasota County

Deputies: Sarasota man arrested after detectives discover Dropbox account containing child pornography

Detectives were able to trace the IP address of a person who uploaded a video to Dropbox.
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla — A Sarasota man is behind bars after deputies say they discovered he was in possession of child pornography.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says William LaMoore, 50, was arrested Friday after detectives received a tip in April of a video containing child pornography being uploaded to Dropbox. 

During an investigation, detectives were able to trace the IP address of the person who uploaded the video. They say that led them to LaMoore, and after searching his Dropbox account, detectives discovered 18 videos of child pornography.

LaMoore faces 18 counts of possession of child pornography. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter