Police: Man arrested with fentanyl, more than 100 grams of marijuana in backpack

Officers say the man was wanted on an active warrant for a violation of probation.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department says a 27-year-old man is facing multiple drug-related charges after officers found marijuana and fentanyl in his backpack.

Officers say Connor Smith was wanted on an active warrant for a violation of probation last Tuesday out of Manatee County when they spotted him.

When police found Smith and searched his backpack they found 115.8 grams of marijuana, two bags of fentanyl powder, one zip lock bag with hard-pressed fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia including an electronic scale, small plastic bags, and cash, according to a press release.

Officers say Smith was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail where he is being held on a $3,500 bond.

Smith is facing charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.