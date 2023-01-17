Alleged Sarasota arsonist charged with 5 counts of attempted murder

"You think I'm playing?" police report Andrea Allen saying while standing in the living room.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police arrested a 35-year-old woman accused of starting a fire inside a home while several other women, in addition to 1-year-old twins, were inside.

Andrea Allen faces five counts of attempted murder while engaged in arson, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release.

Police say Allen got into an argument with two women sometime during the day on Dec. 30 at a home on Palmadelia Avenue. After leaving that night, she came home at 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 and overheard the two talking through an open window, the department said.

Allen allegedly walked inside the home and demanded that one of the women leave. At one point, police say, she left and returned with a gas can and lighter.

"You think I'm playing?" police report Allen saying while standing in the living room. Everyone, including the two babies, was able to get outside in time before seeing smoke coming from the house and Allen reportedly jumping out of the bedroom window.

Detectives later found a lighter and clothing covered in accelerant fluid, police said.

Allen and another 35-year-old woman were taken to the burn unit at Blake Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The alleged arsonist was arrested and booked in the Sarasota County Jail.