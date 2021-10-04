9 passengers OK following boat fire on Sarasota Bay

Everyone is accounted for, according to Sarasota police.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Nine passengers were safely brought to shore following a boat fire on Sarasota Bay, according to police.

It happened Saturday morning about 350 yards west of the 10th Street boat ramp, the Sarasota Police Department tweeted.

Police say a 24-foot boat caught fire. Officers, plus other people nearby, were able to bring everyone back to dry land.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Editor's note: The Sarasota Police Department initially said 12 people were on board the boat. There were nine, the department has since reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Our Marine Patrol, along w/ @scgovEOC & @TownofLBK Marine Patrol are working a boat fire in Sarasota Bay about 350 yds west of 10th Street boat ramp. Boat is a personal 24-ft vessel.Citizens along with our Officers brought 12 passengers to shore safely. Everyone is accounted for. pic.twitter.com/Cmds9FvrWh — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) April 10, 2021