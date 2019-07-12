SARASOTA, Fla. — A death investigation is underway near the Sarasota Yacht Club, where an adult body was found in Sarasota Bay.

It is happening Saturday afternoon near the club, located at 1100 John Ringling Blvd.

Police say the department's dive team and criminalistics unit are en route to assist in identifying the body and determine how the person ended up in the bay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

