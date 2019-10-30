SARASOTA, Fla. — A driver somehow drove their car into the water near the city's Bayfront.
It happened Tuesday evening on 10th Street, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
The agency tweeted the driver got out of their car while it remains in the water.
An investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected later.
What other people are reading right now:
- See the text of the House impeachment resolution here
- St. Pete bar responds to viral allegations of rash concerns among customers
- Grandfather charged in death of granddaughter who fell 11 stories on a cruise ship
- 2 women banned indefinitely from MLB after flashing during World Series
- Nats fan holding 2 beers takes home run ball off his stomach, becomes an American hero
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter