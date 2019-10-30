SARASOTA, Fla. — A driver somehow drove their car into the water near the city's Bayfront.

It happened Tuesday evening on 10th Street, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The agency tweeted the driver got out of their car while it remains in the water.

An investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected later.

