SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies say an 11-year-old shot himself.
Our partners at WWSB report the boy had possession of a gun and shot himself, suffering serious injuries. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital via Bayflite.
No further details were immediately available. The shooting is still under investigation.
