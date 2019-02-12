SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies say an 11-year-old shot himself.

Our partners at WWSB report the boy had possession of a gun and shot himself, suffering serious injuries. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital via Bayflite.

No further details were immediately available. The shooting is still under investigation.

