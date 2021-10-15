Judge rules Sarasota business can't require customers to be vaccinated

Local craft store, Bead Abode, was hoping to protect its customers' health by requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19, court documents show.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A judge has ruled against a Sarasota craft store's request to require its customers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to court documents, Bead Abode, a local store that sells beading materials and teaches small group classes, closed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In hopes of protecting the health of her "predominantly older female" customers upon reopening, the store owner filed a request in September to allow the business to require patrons to be vaccinated.

But on Thursday their request was denied by Judge Layne Smith, who cited Florida's law banning "vaccine passports."

"A business entity...may not require patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-infection recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business operations in this state," the law reads.

However, the judge's ruling does allow Bead Abode to "freely communicate with patrons, ask them questions about their COIVD-19 status, request to see their pandemic-related documents, and review them if provided."

The store can even ask people to show their COVID-19 vaccine cards, and willing patrons can comply if they choose.

“The decision is disappointing, but we respect Judge Smith’s thoughtful analysis and are happy the order referenced the negative financial impact the law will have. We think other businesses will agree the ban is not helping bring back customers or hire staff and is bad for small businesses like ours," Bead Abode said in a statement.

This ruling is a win for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who outlawed "vaccine passports" with an executive order in April.

In recent weeks, the state has been cracking down on businesses and local governments that have required proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Leon County, the county government that's home to Florida’s capital, was slapped with a $3.5 million fine by state health officials for requiring its employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and for firing 14 workers who failed to get the shots.

And more than 100 businesses around the state are at risk of being fined for violating the "vaccine passport" law. This includes several in the Tampa Bay area like The Straz Center and the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.