SARASOTA, Fla.— The owner of Five Star Brick Pavers paved his way to jail after he allegedly accepted payments from people to renovate their driveways and walkways but never did any work.

Sarasota County deputies said Thomas Borchert, 45, accepted nearly $15,000 from clients but then never showed up to do any work or refund them.

Victims said Borchert had agreed to renovate driveways and walkways as early as 2015 but never followed through, according to investigators.

Detectives said after a lengthy investigation Borchert was charged with scheming to defraud and two counts of grand theft.

