Police: Sarasota man confessed to sexually abusing 2 young boys in 1990s

Randall Haus, 56, is facing charges of capital sexual battery on a child under 12 and four counts of possession of child pornography.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota man is behind bars after police say he admitted to "touching two young boys between 1990 and 1991."

Venice police opened an investigation in November 2021. Detectives say an employee at a facility in Venice called to report suspected child pornography on the tablet of 56-year-old Randall Haus.

According to police, Haus admitted to having pornographic images on his tablet as well as numerous DVDs and a computer at his Sarasota home that had similar videos.

Officers then contacted Sarasota police who interviewed Haus as part of their investigation. That's when detectives say he admitted to sexually abusing the young boys in the early 90s.

Sarasota police say they spoke to one of the people Haus named who wanted to move forward with pressing charges.

While executing a search warrant at Haus' home, police say they found more than 1,000 DVDs with either child or adult pornography.

Haus was arrested and is facing charges of capital sexual battery on a child under 12 and four counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail.