Sarasota police remind people to lock their cars after multiple burglary investigations

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is reminding people to lock their car doors and take out valuables after it launched an investigation into multiple burglaries.
Police say they've seen a spike in car burglaries recently, especially near Golden Gate Point. Since Oct. 17, officers say they have been investigating 10 car burglaries in that area.
So far in 2020, police say there have been 286 reports of vehicle burglaries in
the city of Sarasota. And, investigators say 85 percent of those happened with unlocked cars.
Police are reminding people to never leave their keys in the ignition.
Plus, officers say if people are hiding valuables in their cars, they should do it before they park so criminals can't see where they are. You can find more tips on keeping your car safe from the Sarasota Police Department here.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
- How the Electoral College will decide who will be the next president
- Look up! During the next few nights, you might see a fireball
- DOJ Convicted rapist caught in Florida after assuming false identity for more than 40 years
- Election observer says no evidence for President Trump's fraud claims
- Biden urges calm, Trump makes false claims about vote counts
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter