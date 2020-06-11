Sarasota police remind people to lock their cars after multiple burglary investigations

So far in 2020, police say there have been 286 reports of vehicle burglaries in the city of Sarasota.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is reminding people to lock their car doors and take out valuables after it launched an investigation into multiple burglaries.

Police say they've seen a spike in car burglaries recently, especially near Golden Gate Point. Since Oct. 17, officers say they have been investigating 10 car burglaries in that area.

So far in 2020, police say there have been 286 reports of vehicle burglaries in

the city of Sarasota. And, investigators say 85 percent of those happened with unlocked cars.

Police are reminding people to never leave their keys in the ignition.

Plus, officers say if people are hiding valuables in their cars, they should do it before they park so criminals can't see where they are. You can find more tips on keeping your car safe from the Sarasota Police Department here.

PLEASE👏🏽LOCK👏🏽YOUR👏🏽CARS👏🏽



We're investigating multiple vehicle burglaries on Golden Gate Point. ALL VEHICLES WERE LEFT UNLOCKED. Vehicle was also stolen that was left unlocked & a spare key was inside.



PLEASE👏🏽LOCK👏🏽YOUR👏🏽CARS👏🏽



Addt'l info @ https://t.co/HYsl4xSY9J pic.twitter.com/5SmuAQ7eyK — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) November 6, 2020

What other people are reading right now: