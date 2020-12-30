Car lands in water after crash

Officer say the crash happened Tuesday night when the car came speeding off of US 41.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police in Sarasota are investigating after a crash ended with a car in the water.

Investigators said the two people who were in the car were able to get out but their injuries are not known at this time.

Crews are working on getting the car out of the water.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

