SARASOTA, Fla. — Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate what led two cars to exchange gunfire Saturday.
According to the sheriff's office, around 7:30 p.m. deputies received more than thirty 911 calls about a possible active shooter situation in the University Town Center area. Deputies say witnesses told them at least two cars exchanged gunfire in front of several businesses in the 200 block of Cattlemen Road.
No injuries or property damage has been reported, according to the sheriff's office. A press release states the incident is believed to be isolated and that the "drivers were not attempting to endanger patrons but rather, may have been in a personal dispute with one another."
Through interviews and reviewing surveillance video, deputies say they believe the incident involved a silver Nissan Altima with the driver's side rear window shot out and a gray sedan.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the cars involved is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's criminal investigations section at 941-861-4900.
