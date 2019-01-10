SARASOTA, Fla. — In Sarasota, the city celebrated the reopening of the playground at Pioneer Park with a ribbon-cutting this morning.

It replaces the old playground.

You might remember it was back in February when the old one was burned down by vandals.

The new one is bigger with new features including multiple slides, arch swings, and even free-standing instruments, so kids can play music.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter