SARASOTA, Fla. — In Sarasota, the city celebrated the reopening of the playground at Pioneer Park with a ribbon-cutting this morning.
It replaces the old playground.
You might remember it was back in February when the old one was burned down by vandals.
The new one is bigger with new features including multiple slides, arch swings, and even free-standing instruments, so kids can play music.
