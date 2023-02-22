Sarasota chihuahua named Tinkerbell, owner rescued after falling off boat, police say

The rescue was recorded by an officer's body worn camera after the dog spent more than 40 minutes in the water.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota chihuahua lived to bark another day after Sarasota Police Marine Patrol rescued the pooch.

The dog and its owner had fallen overboard from a boat near the Sarasota Yacht Club on Friday around 8 p.m.

But perhaps with "faith, trust and a little bit of pixie dust" the furry friend named Tinkerbell was pulled out of the water by Sarasota police officer Michael Skinner after spending more than 40 minutes in the water.

Skinner's body-worn camera recorded the search and the reunion that followed later.

"Myself and Officer Dixon were working marine patrol and about 10 to 8, we were by the Ringling Causeway and got a call from dispatch saying that a person had gone overboard with their dog and the person was rescued but the dog is still missing," Skinner said.

Skinner and his partner swung into action with their boat and turned on their various lights to illuminate the search area around the docks.

In the video, he is heard calling out the dog's name and occasionally whistling in hopes that the dog would respond with a bark.

"Tinkerbell, hope you don't bite. Tinkerbell, come on pup, pup. Hey, Tinkerbell, that's a lovely name for a Chihuahua. I hope you're nice," the officer is heard saying in the video.

"We were looking for a little dog in a lot of water so that was definitely a concern for my partner and I and we just split up and began searching and patrolling the shoreline area and underneath the docks," Skinner said.

Skinner said 15 minutes into the process of searching the area, he made a pleasant discovery. He spotted the dog and called out to her.

"Hey Tinkerbell, come on girl," he is heard saying. "Hey Tinkerbell, come on pup, pup. What are you doing Tinkerbell? It's ok. Come on girl."

According to the officer, Tinkerbell was "hunkered on a little piece of floating wood underneath the dock."

"Tinkerbell is healthy!" Officer Skinner declared after he pulled the dog out and it shook the water off from her fur.

Shortly after, Tinkerbell was reunited with her owner's friends who were waiting at the dock. The officer and the dog were greeted with applause, hugs, and requests for pictures.

"You found him. I can't believe it. You saved the dog," one man said.

"Oh, my God! I just want to hug you. How did you do that?" a woman identified as a friend of the owners said. She took care of Tinkerbell and reunited her with her family later that night.

"I'm sure she's ready to spend a little time on land before she does any more boating," Skinner said.

Tinkerbell's owner was transported from the scene by Sarasota County Fire Department before the rescue happened.