SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota City Commission voted Thursday to formally adopt the proposed bayfront master plan, WWSB reports.

The commission approved the plan to redevelop 53 acres of city-owned bayfront land by a 3-2 vote.

Construction on the first phase of the project is expected to begin as early as next year.

Those in favor of the plan showed up in numbers to voice their support, but there were also a few who spoke against the plan as it stands.

More than 150 people were at city hall for the special meeting.

