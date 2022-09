Authorities say 2nd Street is blocked off and 1st Street remains open.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police say people at Sarasota City Hall were evacuated from the building around 2 p.m. Tuesday due to a suspicious package.

Sarasota Police Department said city hall received a suspicious package in the finance department addressed to the department head.

Due to the evacuation, 2nd Street near the building is closed off but 1st Street remains open.