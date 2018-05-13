SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- Do you have what it takes to become the newest Sarasota County schools' police chief or sergeant?

After the Parkland school shooting in February, Sarasota County schools are partnering with local law enforcement to place a school safety officer in every school.

The county is now looking to fill four important positions, including a Chief of Police and three Police Sergeants. According to a news release, 'These leaders will work directly with the district’s executive director of Public Safety to create a comprehensive, progressive police department for the district’s 53 schools, 43,000 students, and 5,000 employees.'

Candidates must have the following to be considered for the jobs:

- Successful leadership experience in law enforcement

- Be a person of integrity

- Moral character in professional and personal lives

"We are looking for just the right person to lead a team of men and women whose mission is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students on campus. We have a lot of work to do before the new school year, but I am confident the development of a school-based police force is the right choice for our school district," said Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools, Todd Bowden.

Benefits for the jobs include the following:

- 100% paid medical, dental, and vision plans

- Life insurance and contributions into the Florida Retirement System

- Group long-term disability insurance

