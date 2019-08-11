SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota selected a new mayor Friday afternoon, according to our news partner WWSB.

At-Large Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch was selected to serve for the next year by her fellow commissioners. The decision, made during a commission meeting Friday afternoon, was unanimous. District 3 Commissioner and former mayor Shelli Freeland Eddi was selected to serve as Vice Mayor.

In Sarasota, voters choose their commissioners, and the commissioners select the mayor and vice mayor from among themselves.

Shelli Freeland Eddie

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter