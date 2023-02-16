Police: 21-year-old construction worker dies after falling 13 stories in Sarasota

The police department said officers believe the man's death was an accident and OSHA is investigating.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 21-year-old man died after falling 13 stories at a construction site in Sarasota, the Sarasota Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, the man was painting on the 18th floor of the Bayso construction site on Quay Commons when he fell, for unknown reasons, to the fifth floor.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. 911 was called and first responders with the Sarasota Fire Department responded. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said officers were sent to the construction site around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they interviewed witnesses and technicians with the department's crime scene unit examined and photographic evidence at the site.

At this time, police said officers believe the man's death was an accident. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fall.