Sarasota County lifts red tide advisory for its beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. — The red tide health advisory for beaches in Sarasota County has been lifted, the Florida Department of Health in the county announced Wednesday.
Initially, the following beaches were issued a red tide notice on Oct. 19:
- Turtle Beach
- Nokomis Beach
- North Jetty
- Venice Beach
- Service Club Park
- Venice Fishing Pier
- Brohard Beach
- Caspersen Beach
All advisory signs at the beaches listed have been changed except North Jetty as it temporarily has a road closure associated with Hurricane Ian clean-up, DOH-Sarasota said in a news release.
Health officials reportedly received testing results on Wednesday showing zero cells were present for red tides. The results will be posted here when they are available.
To keep up with the latest red tide status updates from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, click here.