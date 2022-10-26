Sarasota County lifts red tide advisory for its beaches

Health officials reportedly received testing results on Wednesday showing zero cells were present for red tides.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The red tide health advisory for beaches in Sarasota County has been lifted, the Florida Department of Health in the county announced Wednesday.

Initially, the following beaches were issued a red tide notice on Oct. 19:

Turtle Beach

Nokomis Beach

North Jetty

Venice Beach

Service Club Park

Venice Fishing Pier

Brohard Beach

Caspersen Beach

All advisory signs at the beaches listed have been changed except North Jetty as it temporarily has a road closure associated with Hurricane Ian clean-up, DOH-Sarasota said in a news release.

Health officials reportedly received testing results on Wednesday showing zero cells were present for red tides. The results will be posted here when they are available.