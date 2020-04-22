SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The vote is in, and it's unanimous -- Sarasota County commissioners voted Wednesday to reopen the county's beaches on Monday, April 27.

There will be some restrictions, however. You'll be able to walk, run, bike, fish and swim, but you can't congregate.

You'll need to continue following Florida's safer at home order, and you're encouraged to follow Florida Department of Health and CDC social distancing guidelines.

Sarasota County beach parking lots will remain closed for now. Elected leaders will reconsider reopening those at a later date. The next meeting is two weeks away.

Sarasota County is the latest to reopen its beaches. Flagler County beaches are reopening today, and Duval County beaches reopened this past Friday.

Similarly, Pasco County parks are reopening with "limited access."

Leaders say Pinellas County beaches, however, won't open until at least May 1.

