The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office found an unoccupied boat 15 miles offshore while the search continues for a missing boater.

Todd Battaglino, 50, was last in touch with his family around 3 p.m. Monday and hasn't been heard from since then, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies plan to continue the search for Battaglino on Wednesday after finding his boat the day before.

