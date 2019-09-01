The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office found an unoccupied boat 15 miles offshore while the search continues for a missing boater.

Todd Battaglino, 50, was last in touch with his family around 3 p.m. Monday and hasn't been heard from since then, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies plan to continue the search for Battaglino on Wednesday after finding his boat the day before.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.