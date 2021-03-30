Sarasota County bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla — Sarasota County officials say a bus driver who recently tested positive for COVID-19 may have exposed some riders to the virus.
According to county officials, the driver tested positive on Monday. They say he operated a bus between 5:40 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. over the weekend on Route 1.
Any person who rode the route during this time is being asked by the Department of Health to monitor themselves for COVID symptoms. If a passenger feels as if they've contracted the virus, they are asked to seek out a COVID test.
Passengers who test positive or feel symptoms are asked to not ride the bus.
