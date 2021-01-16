Sarasota County bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Those who rode on a Sarasota County bus this week are asked to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms after a bus driver tested positive for the virus.
The Sarasota County Area Transit driver was on the following routes:
- Route 1 and 1713: 8:45-7:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10
- Route 40: 7:40-5:35 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 11-12
Buses are routinely cleaned and sanitized throughout the day to prevent infection, according to a press release.
If you feel you might have been exposed to the virus or feels symptoms, SCAT is encouraging you to call your healthcare provider, the Department of Health or visit a free testing site:
- 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.
- Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
