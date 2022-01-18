x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sarasota County

Sarasota County opens cold weather shelter

According to the county, those who will be outside overnight can head to the Salvation Army, located at 1400 10th St.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay
FILE PHOTO: Cold weather shelter in 2018.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County has announced that it would be providing cold weather sheltering for those in need.

According to the county, those who will be outside overnight can head to the Salvation Army, located at 1400 10th St. 

People can enter the center on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

The county is also reminding people that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Temperatures on Tuesday evening are expected to be in the upper 30s and 40s.  

In Other News

Sarasota and Manatee County nonprofits call for calm at school board meetings