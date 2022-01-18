Sarasota County opens cold weather shelter

According to the county, those who will be outside overnight can head to the Salvation Army, located at 1400 10th St.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County has announced that it would be providing cold weather sheltering for those in need.

People can enter the center on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.