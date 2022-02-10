Sarasota County community affected by levee break cleaning up after Hurricane Ian

Those living in and near the Hidden River community are dealing with flooding, trees down and no power.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the area of Hidden River said they’re working together as a team to get their community clean after a levee break caused by Hurricane Ian flooded the area.

The bad weather started on Tuesday for people in that area of Sarasota County.

Mike Bailey, who lives in Hidden River, decided to ride out the storm with his wife. They hunkered down in their hurricane bunker for hours as Ian passed through the area.

"It was rough; high winds, lots of rain," Bailey recalled.

Those conditions became more serious as hours passed.

"It was pretty concerning," Bailey added. "A significant amount of fear. We’re fortunate enough to have a hurricane bunker in the house."

While down in the bunker, Bailey and his wife prayed.

"We spent three hours doing a lot of hoping and praying," Bailey said.

Those prayers came true when Bailey and his wife made it out of their bunker safe. Immediately his community came together to start cleaning up.

10 Tampa Bay crews rode around the Hidden River area. We saw roads completely flooded due to the levee breaking.

Bailey said he received warnings from officials about flooding concerns before the hurricane. Many feared the dike would give out and flood the area, and it's what many are now dealing with in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Some didn't evacuate their animals before the flooding. Bailey said good Samaritans in Hidden River rescued multiple horses that were neck deep in water in their community.