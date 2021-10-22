Sarasota County encourages residents to conserve water

While there is an ample water supply, county leaders are looking out for potential impacts from Florida's dry season.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Communities in Sarasota County are being asked to help the county conserve water.

While there is "ample water supply" for customers in unincorporated Sarasota County, conservation will help ease any potential effects from Florida's dry season that is approaching, Sarasota County Public Utilities Department Director Mike Mylett said in a news release from the county.

"Our customers do not need to worry about a water shortage," Mylett said. "We are asking them to partner with us by using best conservation practices."

The water treatment facility, Peace River Manasota Regional Supply Authority, which serves Charlotte, Desoto and Sarasota counties, as well as North Port, announced that it's feeling the impacts from undergoing rehabilitation work that began in the spring.

Between the rehabilitation work, "multiple utilities making repairs to their distribution systems," and increased water demand, this has pushed the county to ask their customers to conserve water.

Focusing on year-round water conservation is also helpful for Florida's dry season, UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability Director Lee Hayes Byron added.

"It's important to pay attention to outdoor activities like following watering restrictions and ensuring your irrigation system is functioning properly, as well as indoor activities like watching for toilet leaks," she said.

Florida's dry season runs from October and can last until May, however for east central Florida, it typically ends around late February-March, The Weather Channel reports.