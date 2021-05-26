Sheriff: Deputies find 33 cows neglected, severely malnourished in Sarasota County

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says deputies are working to prohibit the cows' owner from ever owning animals again.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Several dozen cows, including several calves, finally have access to food, water and medication, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were notified Monday by a local rancher about possible animal neglect. When they arrived at the property, deputies say they found 33 animals without access to "proper" food or water. And, one cow was already dead, they said.

The sheriff's office says the land the cows lived on was mostly dirt with little to no grass or vegetation. And, while there were bales of hay on the other side of the fence where the cows were kept, none of the animals could access the food, according to law enforcement.

Deputies say because they didn't have access to proper food, several cows appear "severely malnourished, many with visible spines and bones."

According to the sheriff's office, cows should be allocated two acres per animal. All 33 animals had been living on only 11 acres, the agency said.

Deputies say they took all the cows to the agency's Animal Services facility where they "are roaming in a large pasture with access to food, water and medication." Deputies and Animal Services personnel say they are looking for veterinarians to inspect the cattle's condition.

The sheriff's office says deputies are working to get full custody of the animals. And, the agency says it is also seeking to prohibit the cows' owner from owning animals in the future.

According to the sheriff's office, the cows' owner has been warned multiple times and issued 11 citations since 2017 for letting his animals get loose.

Deputies say they are actively investigating the care and possible neglect and cruelty toward the cows.